2017 CenterStage MN Concert Series

Northern Community Radio- KAXE/KBXE and the Reif Performing Art Center in Grand Rapids are again collaborating for the 2nd Season of CenterStage Minnesota Concert Series. These concerts will take place the third Thursday of every month thru May 2018.

The opening act on September 21st is critically acclaimed Fathom Lane. Complete schedule is as follows:

9/21/17 – Fathom Lane

10/19/17 - Gaelyn Lean

11/16/17 – The Pines

12/21/17 – The Home Fires

01/18/18 – Erik Koskinen

2/15/18 – Reina del Cid

3/15/18 – The Social Animals

04/19/18 – Siama’s Congo

05/17/18 - Romantica

Tickets are available for sale at reifcenter.org. Check back to kaxe.org for monthly artist profiles.