4th Circuit Court Ruling Keeps Trump's Travel Ban On Hold

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that President Trump's controversial travel ban should be kept on hold, maintaining a nationwide preliminary injunction that blocks the executive order from being enforced.

A 13-judge panel of the court heard arguments over the ban earlier this month.

The judges ruled 10-3 to "affirm in substantial part" the earlier decisions that have kept the controversial ban from going into effect.

In their decision, they drew on the "backdrop of public statements by the President and his advisors and representatives" to conclude that legal challenges to the executive order have a good chance of succeeding.

The judges "remain unconvinced" that the travel ban had "more to do with national security than it does with effectuating the President's promised Muslim ban."

"We find that the reasonable observer would likely conclude that EO-2's primary purpose is to exclude persons from the United States on the basis of their religious beliefs," Chief Judge Roger Gregory wrote on behalf of the majority.

