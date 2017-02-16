$5000 Fellowship for Native American Artists

Related Program: 
The Regional Arts Council System has provided funding and support for arts projects across Minnesota for decades.  For the first time, an arts council is offering a fellowship specific to Native American Artists.  The Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Council, which is part of the Region 2 Arts Council (R2AC) based in Bemidji, is now offering $5000 in the form of The Anishinaabe Arts Fellowship for Native American Artists living in the following counties: Beltrami, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Clearwater, Becker, Cass and Roseau.    This is a broader geographic range than the R2AC normally covers and the fellowship has been designed this way to better serve the native artists in the region.  This $5000 fellowship is open to artists practicing their craft for at least five years and can be used for a variety of purposes including: the purchase of equipment, travel, workshops, facility upgrades and more.  All types of artists are encouraged to apply for this opportunity - writers, filmmakers, painters, beadworkers, leatherworkers, quillworkers, traditional artists and contemporary artists.  

Have questions about the application process?  For more  information about the  application or for help with other questions you may have about arts grants, send an email or give the Region 2 Arts Council a call at 218.751.5447 or 1.800.275.5447.  They are located at 303 Railroad Street in Bemidji.  

