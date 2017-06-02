Aaron Spangler: Sculptor & Print Artist

Aaron Spangler grew up in Park Rapids, graduated from MCAD and went on to become a world renowned artist.  He lives with his wife-author and chef Amy Thielen and their son in a home he built himself nestled deep in the forest between Park Rapids and Two Inlets.  From this serene and secluded northwoods space he creates works of art that find homes in galleries, museums and private collections around the globe.  In this Area Voices segment Aaron talks about his path as an artist, navigating the arts scene in New York City, and his evolving artistic process.   

