This Saturday, December 10, The city of Hibbing will celebrate Nobel Prize Laureate Bob Dylan.

This past October, after it was announced that Bob Dylan would be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, Craig Hattam mentioned to some friends that Hibbing should consider raising funds for a statue of hometown hero Bob Dylan. As it turns out, Dylan's contemporaries reached out and asked that in lieu of a statue, something more impactful should happen - a fundraiser supporting arts education opportunities for the young people of Hibbing.