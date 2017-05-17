After Serving 7 Years Of A 35-Year Sentence, Chelsea Manning To Walk Free

In 2010, Chelsea Manning was sentenced to 35 years in a military prison for what was seen as the largest leak of classified data in U.S. history.

The sentence has been described as "unprecedented." Before he left office, President Obama shortened the sentence to seven years.

Military personnel at the prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., purposely have not released many details about her scheduled release on Wednesday.

The New York Times reports:



"Both the military and Ms. Manning's legal team, seeking to avoid a media circus, disclosed few details about her release and immediate plans. The military would not say what time she would depart and said it would not permit reporters to wait near the gate to the prison barracks complex. "Ms. Manning's support network, which raised about $138,000 in online donations to help cover her initial living expenses in a GoFundMe.com campaign, has said she eventually intends to settle in Maryland, where she has family. But her supporters have also been secretive about where she will be for the next few weeks, hoping to give her mental and physical space — and safety — to adjust."



Among the records Manning admitted to passing on to WikiLeaks was a video showing a 2007 U.S. Apache helicopter attack in Baghdad that killed 11 men and 750,000 classified documents that contained military and diplomatic dispatches.

Arrested in 2010, Manning had been serving in Iraq and was known as Bradley Manning. After her conviction she announced she was a transgender woman and changed her name to Chelsea.

She is walking out of prison early because then-President Obama commuted her sentence in January.

Steven Nelson, of U.S. News and World Report, talked to NPR's All Things Considered on Sunday:



"Part of the reason that the White House justified granting her clemency was because it was so much longer than other recent leak sentences. In a lot of the cases, people plead guilty and get maybe a year in prison. But 35 years really shocked people. And the seven years that had already been served was seen as enough by the Obama White House."



Nelson also told host Mary Louise Kelly that there's a difference between Manning's case and that of Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor, who leaked information.



"Manning as a 22 year old wanted to spark a broad worldwide discussion of various injustices she perceived in scandals, whereas Snowden who had access to more highly classified documents had a very specific policy debate he wanted to start about surveillance. And he left the country, rather than be arrested. "When the Obama administration was preparing to grant Manning clemency, they drew the distinction that Manning had faced trial, that Manning had expressed some degree of contrition. Snowden, of course, is totally unrepentant, feels he did the right thing. So that's a real distinction. He hasn't been tried, he's not sorry, and Manning was both."



While in prison, Manning has had to transition as a woman in a male military prison. She has tried to commit suicide twice.

Bust since her impending release was announced, Manning's outlook has gotten brighter. Last week she released a statement saying:



"For the first time, I can see a future for myself as Chelsea. I can imagine surviving and living as the person who I am and can finally be in the outside world. Freedom used to be something that I dreamed of but never allowed myself to fully imagine. Now, freedom is something that I will again experience with friends and loved ones after nearly seven years of bars and cement, of periods of solitary confinement, and of my health care and autonomy restricted, including through routinely forced haircuts. I am forever grateful to the people who kept me alive, President Obama, my legal team and countless supporters. "I watched the world change from inside prison walls and through the letters that I have received from veterans, trans young people, parents, politicians and artists. My spirits were lifted in dark times, reading of their support, sharing in their triumphs, and helping them through challenges of their own. I hope to take the lessons that I have learned, the love that I have been given, and the hope that I have to work toward making life better for others."

