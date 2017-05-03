Ann Hayes: Living with MS

By 2 hours ago
  • Ann Hayes and Katie Carter
    Ann Hayes and Katie Carter

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an auto-immune disease that causes the immune system to attack the protective myelin sheath covering nerve fibers.  The result is miscommunication between our brains and the rest of our bodies.  Over time, the disease can cause the nerves themselves to deteriorate or become permanently damaged.  Some people experience MS as such that they will wake up blind or unable to walk, others have a type of MS that is more gradual, creating progressive loss of motor control and other issues.  It's a mysterious disease that has no cure.  It affects people living in northern climates the most.  In this segment of Area Voices, Bemidji resident Ann Hayes talks about living with the disease and how we can best support individuals who have it.  

MS Walks raising money for research as well as support for people living with disease are being held around the listening region in the coming days.  Approximately 60% of funds raised goes toward research while approximately 40% goes toward helping individuals with the disease with housing accommodations, transportation and many other forms of assistance.  The schedule for regional walks is as follows: 

Bemidji:  Saturday, May 6 at Gillett Recreation Center on BSU campus.  Sign up at 9, walk begins at 10am.

Brainerd: Saturday May 6 at Forest View Middle School. Sign up at 4pm, walk begins at 5pm.

Grand Rapids: Sunday May 7 at IRA Civic Center. Sign up at 11am, walk begins at 1pm.

Park Rapids: Sunday May 7 at the Heartland Trail. Walk begins at noon.

For more information, go to nationalmssociety.org.

Tags: 
Area Voices
Ann Hayes
Katie Carter
MS
Multiple Sclerosis
Living with MS
Auto-immune Diseases
Bemidji
Grand Rapids MN
Park Rapids MN
Brainerd MN
Bemidji MN

Related Content

Area Voices: Author Eric Dregni

By May 1, 2017

The topic of summer camp conjures up all kinds of memories for anyone who has gone.  Author Eric Dregni started attending summer camps at age 6.  He's never quit.  Dregni has now spent more than a decade as Director of Concordia Language Villages' Italian camp.  He's written several books about the Minnesota experience.

Area Voices. Donna Salli

By Nov 6, 2016

A lifelong and accomplished poet, Donna Salli's first novel A Notion of Pelicans hit bookstores in September.   In this segment of Area Voices we learn about her longtime love of language and her leap from poems to books.

Area Voices: Caleigh

By Dec 2, 2016

Dee Furfaro, Lenore Siems and April Larson make up the celtic, folk, bluegrass band Caleigh.  They've been making sweet, soulful music together for 20 years.  They recently stopped by the KBXE studio and talked with Area Voices producer Katie Carter about their history and the song-writing process.  

  

Area Voices: Northern MN Women Head to Women's March in St. Paul

By Jan 23, 2017
Katie Carter

    

Women's Marches took place across the world Saturday.  Australia, Qatar, France, Calgary, and Guatemala are just a few places around the globe that people marched.   Across the United States, people marched. in Minnesota, people marched in solidarity in communities across the state including Bemidji, Mankato, Duluth and Longville.  A bus load of women and girls left Bemidji at 5:00 Saturday morning and headed south to March in St. Paul Women's March.  In this Area Voices segment, find out why they went and how it turned out.  

Area Voices: Choreographer Penelope Freeh

By Nov 6, 2016

Choreographer Penelope Freeh and Composer Jocelyn Hagen crafted a dance opera about the Wright brothers, their sister and flight.  In this segment of Area Voices Freeh shares background of the project and how it came to be. 