Annie Humphrey: Daughter Water

By 9 minutes ago

Annie Humphrey has created a giant puppet she calls Daughter Water.  She'll be walking Daughter Water between Grand Rapids and Bemidji beginning June 8.  Anyone and everyone is welcome to walk along the roadsides with her and this magnificent puppet!  Annie stopped by the studio to talk about her project. Click on the link to hear the interview.  Below is Daughter Water's travel schedule.  At the end of the journey there will be music from Corey Medina, Thomas X, Annie and other singer songwriters at the pavilion near Paul and Babe in Bemidji. 

June 8th- Meet at 7am on Mississippi Bridge next to Blandin Foundation in Grand Rapids. Our end destination will be Friends for Animal Welfare along Hwy 2.
June 8th- Meet at 4pm at Woodland Bank in Deer River. Our end destination will be White Oak Casino.
June 9th- Meet at 7am at Ball Club Community Hall. Our end destination will be at 10am.
June 9th- Meet at 4pm at Bena Station. Our end destination will be at 6pm.
June 10th- Meet at 10am at Pike Bay Loop Road near Cass Lake. Our end destination will be the rest area.
June 10th around 12pm we will be arriving at Rest Area for food and rally. Rain or shine. 
June 11th- Meet at 10am at Sanford Center in Bemidj. Walk with Daughter Water to pavilion by Paul an Babe for food and a rally.

 

Tags: 
Area Voices
Annie Humphrey
Katie Carter
Daughter Water
Enbridge Line 3
Sustainability
Environment
Native News
Water protectors

