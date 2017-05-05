Annual Meeting/Potluck & Concert!

Tomorrow's weather looks like it will be a beautiful spring day in northern Minnesota. What are you doing? Coming to the KAXE studios, I hope!

We're having a Mexican-inspired potluck (it is seis de Mayo after all), our annual meeting, then a FREE concert by fan favorite, The Jimmys (our first outdoor concert of the season in the Rotary Tent in our amphitheater!)! The annual meeting is a great time to meet fellow members, see friends, have some beverages, and see staff make fools of themselves. Good fun for all.

Come prepared for an Ask the Staff game show. Bring those burning questions you've always wanted to know the answer, like "John, where is your 'office'?" or the old favorite "Heidi, what time do you get up in the morning?"

Potluck starts at 5pm, meeting at 6pm, concert at 7pm. Everything is free, family friendly and open to all.

See you there!