Annual Meeting/Potluck & Concert!

By 2 hours ago
  • The Jimmys, FREE concert at 7pm!
    The Jimmys, FREE concert at 7pm!

Tomorrow's weather looks like it will be a beautiful spring day in northern Minnesota. What are you doing? Coming to the KAXE studios, I hope! 

We're having a Mexican-inspired potluck (it is seis de Mayo after all), our annual meeting, then a FREE concert by fan favorite, The Jimmys (our first outdoor concert of the season in the Rotary Tent in our amphitheater!)! The annual meeting is a great time to meet fellow members, see friends, have some beverages, and see staff make fools of themselves. Good fun for all.

Come prepared for an Ask the Staff game show. Bring those burning questions you've always wanted to know the answer, like "John, where is your 'office'?" or the old favorite "Heidi, what time do you get up in the morning?"

Potluck starts at 5pm, meeting at 6pm, concert at 7pm. Everything is free, family friendly and open to all. 

See you there!

Tags: 
outdoor concert
music
annual meeting
KAXE

Related Content

Spring Member Drive

By Mar 11, 2017

If you listen to public radio (which if you're reading this, probably highly likely), you know the dreaded pledge drive...I remember in listening to public radio in other places, and I would change the station until the drive was over (don't judge too harshly, I was already a member!).

Record Store Day

By Mar 24, 2017

Record Store Day is honored around the world (except on Antarctica),  celebrating and spreading the word about the unique culture surrounding independently owned record stores. Three years ago, we wanted to get involved, but unfortunately don't have any record stores to partner with in our listening area. So we created our own pop up record store, open only on Record Store Day, selling used vinyl.

Dusty Heart

By Apr 14, 2017

Our CenterStage Concert series, which started this year along with The Reif Center (in Grand Rapids), is almost wrapping up! April and May are the last two shows of the year, and both are worth your time on the town. Promise.