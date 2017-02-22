Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Area Voices: 38th Annual Eelpout Festival

By 47 minutes ago
  • A Beast of an Eelpout! Uffda!
    A Beast of an Eelpout! Uffda!
    Jason Rylander of North Country Guide Service

Some people call it poor man’s lobster,   others just call it ugly.  At any rate, it’s usually a catch that leaves fishermen talking.  The burbot, commonly known as eelpout, is a bottom-feeder fish known for its potentially large size, its ability to coil  itself around the arm of the person who catches it, and of course for its flavor.  It is the reason behind the annual International Eelpout Festival that takes place every year on Leech Lake in Walker, MN.  Thursday evening kicks off the 38th annual celebration with events and activities going on throughout the weekend, February 23-26.  We spoke with Jared Olson, one of the event organizers on our morning show Wednesday.  

Area Voices tells the arts, culture and history stories of northern Minnesota and is made possible by Arts and Cultural Heritage fund and the people of Minnesota. 

Tags: 
Area Voices
Katie Carter
Eelpout Festival
Jared Olson
Fishing Tournament
Ice Fishing
winter
Eelpout

Related Content

First Friday Calvacade of Arts Around the Region

By Feb 3, 2017
http://mrsbirchscabin.blogspot.com/

We spoke with Katie Marshall from the MacRostie Arts Center in Grand Rapids, Molly Olson from the Ely Folk School and Katie Carter from the KBXE studio this morning about what's happening in the arts and culture scene around the area.   February is busy month in northern Minnesota.   Inspiring art exhibits, sweet live music, snow sculptures, ice fishing, cross country skiing and theater are just a few things that might be of interest to you.

Michael Meuers & The Road to Ponemah: The Teachings of Larry Stillday

By Feb 1, 2017
Riverfeet Press

Northern Minnesota writer Michael Meuers has published his first novel The Road to Ponemah: The Teachings of Larry Stillday.   He stopped by the KBXE studio recently and spoke to producer Katie Carter about Larry Stillday, why he wrote the book, and the impact he hopes it has on readers.  

Area Voices: Nevada Littlewolf

By Jan 25, 2017
Bush Foundation

Nevada Littlewolf is the first Anishinaabe woman to serve on the Virginia, MN city council and an influential leader in in many respects.  We spoke with Nevada about her Bush Fellowship, role models, the discrepancy of men vs.

$5000 Fellowship for Native American Artists

By Feb 16, 2017

The Regional Arts Council System has provided funding and support for arts projects across Minnesota for decades.  For the first time, an arts council is offering a fellowship specific to Native American Artists.