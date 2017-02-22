Area Voices: 38th Annual Eelpout Festival

Jared Olson, Eelpout Festival

Some people call it poor man’s lobster, others just call it ugly. At any rate, it’s usually a catch that leaves fishermen talking. The burbot, commonly known as eelpout, is a bottom-feeder fish known for its potentially large size, its ability to coil itself around the arm of the person who catches it, and of course for its flavor. It is the reason behind the annual International Eelpout Festival that takes place every year on Leech Lake in Walker, MN. Thursday evening kicks off the 38th annual celebration with events and activities going on throughout the weekend, February 23-26. We spoke with Jared Olson, one of the event organizers on our morning show Wednesday.

