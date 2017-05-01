Area Voices: Author Eric Dregni

Eric Dregni Interview

The topic of summer camp conjures up all kinds of memories for anyone who has gone. Author Eric Dregni started attending summer camps at age 6. He's never quit. Dregni has now spent more than a decade as Director of Concordia Language Villages' Italian camp. He's written several books about the Minnesota experience. His newest memoir You're Sending Me Where? Dispatches from Summer Camp is a compilation of stories from his youth and adult camp experiences. In this Area Voices segment, he talks about the the magic, mystique, and mayhem of summer camp.

What memories do you have about summer camp? We'd love to hear your stories! Send us an email of your tale!