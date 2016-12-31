Area Voices: Beltrami County Historical Society

The Beltrami County Historical Society provides a space to travel through time and experience days gone by in Beltrami County.

This New Year's Eve, the Beltrami County will host its third annual History Mystery in which historical figures of Beltrami County are all suspects in a murder mystery. Could the culprit be Jane Russell who was born in Bemidji back in 1921?

The public is invited to take part, learn about Beltrami County's past, have fun and meet new friends as they ring in the new year. Doors open at 4 and the game starts at 4:30.

The Historical Society's History Mystery is one of a variety of events happening in Downtown Bemidji for New Year's Eve. The day's schedule of family friendly opportunities and activities is below.

9:15 – 11:30am at the Beltrami Library will be crafts and a magic show

10:30am – 12:30pm Harmony Food Co-op will provide a healthy snack for families

11-noon Headwaters Science Center will hold "maker" activities creating cardboard forts and jewelry. They will host a New Year's Eve ball drop at noon!

2-3:30 Bemidji Parks and Rec will provide hot cocoa and host sledding at Paul Bunyan Park

2:00-4:00pm at Headwaters School of Music and the Arts will be singalongs and arts and crafts

4:00-6:00pm is of course the history mystery at the Beltrami County Historical Society.

At 6pm, the Calvary Chapel will host a non-denominational celebration to ring in the New Year

So much going on for the whole family this New Years Eve day in Bemidji!