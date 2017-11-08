Area Voices: Gangs

A conversation with Anton Treuer about gangs

"All human beings have an intrinsic desire to be accepted, to know it's ok to be me and someone's got my back...if the existing choices for having that, for finding that, feel like they don't fit, then people look elsewhere..."

Anton Treuer stopped by the KBXE studio recently and spoke candidly about a variety of topics, one of which was gangs on northern Minnesota reservations. Gangs can be appealing in terms of meeting that essential human need to belong and feel protected. Click on the link for the full conversation.

Truth and Reconciliation meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month from 6:30-8:30 at the American Indian Resource Center on the Bemidji State University Campus.