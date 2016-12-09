Area Voices: The Hibbing Dylan Project

This Saturday, December 10, The city of Hibbing will celebrate Nobel Prize Laureate Bob Dylan.

This past October, after it was announced that Bob Dylan would be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, Craig Hattam mentioned to some friends that Hibbing should consider raising funds for a statue of hometown hero Bob Dylan. As it turns out, Dylan's contemporaries reached out and asked that in lieu of a statue, something more impactful should happen - a fundraiser supporting arts education opportunities for the young people of Hibbing.

Saturday's events include a free, public celebration at 3pm in the Hibbing High School Auditorium where Governor Dayton will formally proclaim December 10 as Bob Dylan Day in the state of Minnesota. Following the proclamation, a reception with live music will take place at the Historic Androy Hotel. The reception starts at 5pm, cost of attendance is $25 and proceeds will go toward the arts opportunities for Hibbing youth.

In this segment of Area Voices, John and Heidi speak with Craig Hattam of the Hibbing Dylan Project.