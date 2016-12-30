Related Program: 
Area Voices: Karen Goulet on Art and the Native American Gallery at Watermark Art Center

By 1 hour ago
  "I've yet to find an indigenous people who, in their language, there's  a specific word for art, because it's so intrinsic, and so much a part of who we are as a people.  It's there.  It's a continuous part."  - Karen Goulet 

Karen Goulet is the Program Director for the Native American Art Gallery inside the soon to be complete .  She stopped by the KBXE studio to talk about the impact and societal role of art and the impact the new gallery will have on the region.  

The Watermark Art Center will open in the fall of 2017.   Between now and then, groundwork is being laid, plans are being fulfilled , and people are getting involved.  The Native American Gallery will host a juried exhibit for the Art Center's grand opening. Native American artists are encouraged to register with the Watermark  to be considered as part of this exciting show. 

Karen Goulet
Contemporary Native American Art
Native American Art
Watermark Art Center
Area Voices

