Area Voices: Neilson Spearhead Center & the Snow Sparkles and Winter Wonders Event

Neilson Spearhead

The Neilson Spearhead Center's Snow Sparkles and Winter Wonders Event for 2nd - 12th graders will take place Wednesday, December 28th from noon - 5pm. Cost is $10 per single kid, $15 for 2! To register your child/children for the event, call George Ann at 218.586.3414.

A hidden treasure in the northwoods, the Neilson Spearhead Center sits on 466 acres of pristine wilderness surrounding Spearhead Lake 11 miles south of Bemidji. Neilson Spearhead Center provides opportunities for adventure year round. In addition to being a sweet spot for hiking, kayaking and mountain biking, Neilson Spearhead organizes learning adventures for area youth, year round.

Get out and enjoy this winter wonderland!