Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Area Voices: Neilson Spearhead Center & the Snow Sparkles and Winter Wonders Event

By 3 hours ago
Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show
  • Happy Winter People.
    Happy Winter People.

The Neilson Spearhead Center's Snow Sparkles and Winter Wonders Event for 2nd - 12th graders will take place Wednesday, December 28th from noon - 5pm.  Cost is $10 per single kid, $15 for 2!  To register your child/children for the event, call George Ann at 218.586.3414.  

A hidden treasure in the northwoods, the Neilson Spearhead Center sits on 466 acres of pristine wilderness  surrounding Spearhead Lake 11 miles south of Bemidji.  Neilson Spearhead Center provides opportunities for adventure year round.   In addition to being a sweet spot for hiking, kayaking and mountain biking, Neilson Spearhead organizes learning adventures for area youth, year round.  

Get out and enjoy this winter wonderland!  

Tags: 
Area Voices
KAXE Morning Show
Nature
Mother Nature
Winter Youth

Related Content

Area Voices: John Theroux, Chain Maille Artist

By Nov 11, 2016

What was once used on battle fields is now making its way to red carpets and fashion magazines as well.  In this segment of Area Voices, host Katie Carter sits down with chain maille artist John Theroux. 

Area Voices: Poet Anthony Swann

By Dec 15, 2016

Anthony Swann has been many things.  A chef on a travel train, owner and operator of a jazz infused coffee shop, an art enthusiast, an avid world traveler, a friend to many and a lover of life.  Through it all, he's written poetry.  His love of poetry and literature was inspired by a high school English teacher and has been constant and strong ever since.  His first full book of original poetry, Paint with Words,  has recently been published.  He sat down for a chat at the KBXE studios recently to talk about poetry and his new book.  

Area Voices: Caleigh

By Dec 2, 2016

Dee Furfaro, Lenore Siems and April Larson make up the celtic, folk, bluegrass band Caleigh.  They've been making sweet, soulful music together for 20 years.  They recently stopped by the KBXE studio and talked with Area Voices producer Katie Carter about their history and the song-writing process.  

  

Area Voices... Standing Rock: Indigenous Youth Perspective

By Dec 5, 2016
https://deconstructingw.com/2016/09/17/mni-wiconi-water-is-life/

Area Voices tells the arts, culture and history stories of northern Minnesota.  Northern Community  Radio on-air volunteer Dan Gannon had the privilege of talking with three area youth who have traveled to North Dakota and taken part in the Standing Rock protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline.   Listen as they share why they went, what it was like, and the impact this movement is having on their generation. 