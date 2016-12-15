Area Voices: Poet Anthony Swann

By Dec 15, 2016
  • Anthony Swann and Katie Carter
    Anthony Swann and Katie Carter

Audio Pending...

Anthony Swann has been many things.  A chef on a travel train, owner and operator of a jazz infused coffee shop, an art enthusiast, an avid world traveler, a friend to many and a lover of life.  Through it all, he's written poetry.  His love of poetry and literature was inspired by a high school English teacher and has been constant and strong ever since.  His first full book of original poetry, Paint with Words,  has recently been published.  He sat down for a chat at the KBXE studios recently to talk about poetry and his new book.  

He'll be reading at the Rail River Folk School this Thursday, December 15 at 7pm along with several other regional poets.  Theevent is open to the public and everyone is welcome.  He will also be doing a book signing at the Book World in downtown Bemidji this Friday, December 16 from 1-3pm.  

Tags: 
Area Voices
KAXE Morning Show
Poetry AnthonySwann

Related Content

Area Voices: Caleigh

By Dec 2, 2016

Dee Furfaro, Lenore Siems and April Larson make up the celtic, folk, bluegrass band Caleigh.  They've been making sweet, soulful music together for 20 years.  They recently stopped by the KBXE studio and talked with Area Voices producer Katie Carter about their history and the song-writing process.  

  

Area Voices: The Hibbing Dylan Project

By Dec 9, 2016
Daniel Kramer

This Saturday, December 10, The city of Hibbing will celebrate Nobel Prize Laureate Bob Dylan.  

This past October, after it was announced that Bob Dylan would be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, Craig Hattam mentioned to some friends that Hibbing should consider raising funds for a statue of hometown hero Bob Dylan.  As it turns out, Dylan's contemporaries reached out and asked that in lieu of a statue, something more impactful should happen - a fundraiser supporting arts education opportunities for the young people of Hibbing.  