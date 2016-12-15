Area Voices: Poet Anthony Swann

Anthony Swann has been many things. A chef on a travel train, owner and operator of a jazz infused coffee shop, an art enthusiast, an avid world traveler, a friend to many and a lover of life. Through it all, he's written poetry. His love of poetry and literature was inspired by a high school English teacher and has been constant and strong ever since. His first full book of original poetry, Paint with Words, has recently been published. He sat down for a chat at the KBXE studios recently to talk about poetry and his new book.

He'll be reading at the Rail River Folk School this Thursday, December 15 at 7pm along with several other regional poets. Theevent is open to the public and everyone is welcome. He will also be doing a book signing at the Book World in downtown Bemidji this Friday, December 16 from 1-3pm.