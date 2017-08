Two 2017 Great American Eclipse takeaways... a story by Tom Salwasser he calls Remer Eclipse Story and the rough draft of a poem by Katie Carter she's calling Universal Joy

Many of our listeners were moved by Monday's solar eclipse. We heard from Tom Salwasser who wrote about his experience in Remer Eclipse Story and our own Area Voices Producer Katie Carter jotted down some thoughts in what will become a poem as well. We hope you enjoy them. Until 2024!

What did you do during the eclipse? We'd love to know about your experience! Send an email or give us a jingle and leave a message at 218-999-9876.