Area Voices: Psychologist Amy Donnan & the My Feelings Toys

Amy Donnan Interview

Walker-based Child Psychologist Amy Donnan created her line of My Feelings(tm) toys out of her drive to to help young people having trouble with their emotions. It was the beginning of a library of tools she would develop in the name of children's mental health. Stuffed critters, recipes, coloring books, andmeditation recordings are all part of her toolbox to help children and their families understand and communicate in the Language of the Heart. She talked with our Area Voices host recently about her Love My Feelings line.