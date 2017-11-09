Area Voices: The Sound of Music in Bemidji

The Sound of Music

Bemidji Community Theater's production of The Sound of Music opens this Friday and will run both this weekend and next. Maria, Captain VonTrapp, Marta VonTrapp, Sister Agethe and Sister Sabine chatted about the play, the history behind the story and the benefits of community theater on the morning show this week.

Tickets for The Sound of Music are still available at Ken K Thompson Jewelry and Iverson Corner Drug in Bemidji. Children's seats are $6 each while adult tickets are $12 each. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, November 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th at 7:30pm with Sunday matinees at 2pm on November 13th and 19th. The Vene and Friends Variety Show, a fundraiser to support Bemidji Community Theater will take place Wednesday, November 15th and tickets to that are $10. All events will take place at the Chief Theatre in downtown Bemidji.