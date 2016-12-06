Call of the Wild: Brian and Andrea Strom

Milt Lee talks with the owners of Crapola - Brian and Andrea Strom

The Call of the Wild – the Creative Economy of the North Woods travels the highways and back roads of northern MN to meet the people who live and work here. From the crafters and artists to hunters and gatherers to loggers and entrepreneurs. On this episode we meet the folks behind Crapola in Ely.

