Call of the Wild: Brian and Andrea Strom

By Dec 6, 2016
The Call of the Wild – the Creative Economy of the North Woods travels the highways and back roads of northern MN to meet the people who live and work here. From the crafters and artists to hunters and gatherers to loggers and entrepreneurs.  On this episode we meet the folks behind Crapola in Ely. 

Do you hear the Call of the Wild?  Do you know someone who follows their own path?  Email us

The Call of the Wild is made possible with support from the MN Arts and Cultural Heritage fund and the citizens of MN.         

