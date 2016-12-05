Related Program: 
Centerstage Minnesota

Centerstage Minnesota - Friday, December 2

By Dec 5, 2016
Centerstage Minnesota

Centerstage Minnesota features Minnesota artists in an eclectic mix of folk, rock, blues, jazz, and world music. This week features:  Atmosphere, The Big Wu, Casino Royale, Bill Dankert & The Real Austinaires, Nikki & The RueMates, Haley Bonar, Rich Mattson and the Northstars, Gild, Bob Dylan, Blew Monday, Davina and The Vagabonds,  Sarah Krueger, Gramma's Boyfriend, Walter Mink, The Tarveys, Teague Alexy, Apollo Cobra, Charmin Michelle, Brenda Weiler, Pushing Chain, Stacy K, High Drama Blues, Bones & Beeker, The Prairie Dos, Erik Koskinen.

Listen to the show.

minnesota music

