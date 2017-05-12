Close to Home: Effie Cafe

Close to Home host Grant Frashier went to Virginia to talk with Briana Sterle, Marketing Manager of Natural Harvest Food Co-op about their move to a new store location and some of the opportunities it offers to the community.
exhibit at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm that tells the story of the 1916 Mesabi Iron Range strike. It was a bitter and bloody struggle of a largely immigrant workforce battling the worlds first billion dollar company for fair wages and fair working conditions. Host Grant Frashier talks with Minnesota Discovery Center Curator Allyse Freeman about the strike and the exhibit.