Confessions of a Wannabe Reader

Ask almost any of the staff at Northern Community Radio what book they are reading you are more than likely to get a laundry list of books they are currently reading, ones they just finished and the ones they hope to read in the future. That is with the exception of me. Don't get me wrong, I read a lot it just comes in the form of newspapers, news magazine and other news publications, very seldom is it for pleasure.

I envy the veracious reader. I have been surrounded by them my whole life and I love the thought of curling up with a book and a cup of tea and spend the afternoon reading. It just never happens. I recently checked out 2 books to take on vacation, traveled with the books to Florida for a week and still didn't read them. I know, I know....

Feeling inspired by the What We're Reading Book Challenge for the month of February I purchased the book "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo" by Amy Schumer. Its not the Ruth Bader Ginsberg book Heidi and Katie are reading, but its a book. So, Don't judge!

I know there are others out there like me, the wannabe reader, so let us join in the fun for the month and pledge to read just one book! We can do it!! Embarrassed of the trashy romance novels you read? There is no shame here. We're proud that you are reading. Send along your book(s) to me or post them on the What We're Reading page on Facebook.

Happy Reading!