Convenience Store In Massachusetts Sells Winning Powerball Ticket

A $758.7 million dream has been dashed for many a lottery player. One ticket was sold in Watertown, Mass., for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

It is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history, according to a statement issued early Thursday from Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre.

The jackpot is also the second-largest lottery prize in the U.S. In January 2016, the record jackpot was $1.6 billion but it was split three ways.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that Wednesday's winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

The odds of winning the jackpot were one in 292.2 million. It's not known yet who bought the lucky ticket.

This was the fourth time a Powerball jackpot winning ticket was sold in Massachusetts. Previous winning tickets were sold in 2013, 2012 and 2011.

Six tickets for Wednesday's drawing won $2 million apiece, and 34 more won $1 million, the lottery statement says.

The winning numbers are: 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each time there is a winner, the jackpot resets. Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is at $40 million.

