Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

The Crisis of Childcare

By 10 minutes ago
  • Headstart
    Headstart
    www.kootasca.org

Rural Minnesota is facing a crisis of health care.  The problems?  Availability and affordability.  Tuesday May 23rd Circles of Support in Grand Rapids is holding a lunchtime conversation" Child Care in Itasca County - Needs, Options, Affordability & Resources.  It's from 11-1pm at the Grand Rapids Area Library - free pizza - RSVP to 999-5883. 

This morning we talked with Marta Carrigan from Kootasca about childcare in Itasca County. 

Do you have a story to tell about childcare in your life?  Share it with us - call 218-999-9876 or by email

Tags: 
child care cost
Itasca County
families
Rural Minnesota
Kootasca
Circles of Support

Related Content

Lt. Governor Tina Smith on Child Care, Rural Broadband and Ag Property Tax Relief

By Feb 6, 2017
www.startribune.com

Lt. Governor Tina Smith talked with us today about some of the issues she and Governor Mark Dayton are concentrating on including making childcare more affordable, rural broadband and property tax relief for agricultural lands.  What are your concerns this legislative session?  Send them our way

Dig Deep: The Future of Rural Minnesota

By Jan 20, 2017
Aaron Brown - MinnesotaBrown.com

In this  conversation Aaron Brown and Chuck Marohn talk about where rural towns are right now, and where they think they are going.  And yes, they have hope.