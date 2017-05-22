The Crisis of Childcare

Rural Minnesota is facing a crisis of health care. The problems? Availability and affordability. Tuesday May 23rd Circles of Support in Grand Rapids is holding a lunchtime conversation" Child Care in Itasca County - Needs, Options, Affordability & Resources. It's from 11-1pm at the Grand Rapids Area Library - free pizza - RSVP to 999-5883.
This morning we talked with Marta Carrigan from Kootasca about childcare in Itasca County.
Do you have a story to tell about childcare in your life? Share it with us - call 218-999-9876 or by email.