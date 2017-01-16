CSMN Concert Series Continues!

Our collaboration with The Reif Center continues with a concert this month featuring longtime indie rock band in MN, The Honeydogs, January 19th, 7:30pm.

The band released a new album in 2016, Love & Cannibalism. City Pages Minneapolis' Jon Hunt reviewed the latest album saying, 'Are we still underrating (frontman Adam) Levy, not putting him up there with the canon of Awesome Minneapolis Musicians alongside Prince and Westerberg? This record should pretty much fix that.'

Levy's solo album, Naubinway (2015) hit a chord among many with his experience of his sons mental illness and eventual suicide. I had the opportunity to interview him last year, tackling tough topics about the album and it's origin. One of the hardest interviews to prepare for, yet one of my most cherished. Listen to it again.

And tune in on Thursday during New Music (2 & 10pm) to hear more from Adam, who will be stopping by the studio. We'll maybe even squeeze a live performance out of him. Don't miss this concert.  Buy your tickets for Thursdays show here!

2017 Lineup:
February: Sam Miltich Music, Charmin Michelle's Fan Page & Friends
March: Corey Medina & Brothers w/The Incepticons
April: Dusty Heart
May: Actual Wolf

