If you are having difficulties web streaming us, there are several options you can try:

1. Click on the Play button (triangle) at the top of our homepage. This will play us immediately through your browser.

2. If you are using a wifi radio, and cannot get our stream, try entering this web address directly on your device: http://live.str3am.com:2750/kaxe

3. If your device requires a secure web stream (SSL) like the Amazon Echo and Dot, use this address: https://live.streamguys1.com:2753/kaxe