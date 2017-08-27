Dig Deep - what does our class mean to our future?

Chuck and Aaron conclude this month's Dig Deep on Class

Minnesota Brown's Aaron Brown and Strong Town's Chuck Marohn finish off our conversation on class today.

In this final installment they talk about class and how it affects urban vs. rural people and how class affected the Trump effect in the last presidential election. Here are some of the books mentioned in this month's Dig Deep:

Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance

White Trash: The 400 Year Untold History of Class in America by Nancy Isenberg

Strangers In Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right by Arlie Hochschild

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells