Dig Deep - Working Poor

Aaron and Chuck dig deep into what does it mean to be working poor?

Once a month we gather together Minnesota Brown's Aaron Brown and Strong Town's Chuck Marohn. They have lots in common including their choice to work and raise their families in their hometowns on the Iron Range and in Brainerd....but they come from different philosophical backgrounds - Aaron is liberal, Chuck is conservative.

In our second installment on class, we look more at today. What does it mean to be working poor? What does class mean to rural areas? Here are some of the books mentioned in this month's Dig Deep:

Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance

White Trash: The 400 Year Untold History of Class in America by Nancy Isenberg

Strangers In Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right by Arlie Hochschild

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells