Related Programs: 
Dig Deep
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Dig Deep - Working Poor

By 1 hour ago

Once a month we gather together Minnesota Brown's Aaron Brown and Strong Town's Chuck Marohn.  They have lots in common including their choice to work and raise their families in their hometowns on the Iron Range and in Brainerd....but they come from different philosophical backgrounds - Aaron is liberal, Chuck is conservative. 

SIGN UP FOR THE DIG DEEP PODCAST

In our second installment on class, we look more at today.  What does it mean to be working poor?  What does class mean to rural areas?  Here are some of the books mentioned in this month's Dig Deep: 

Hillbilly Elegy:  A Memoir of Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance

White Trash:  The 400 Year Untold History of Class in America by Nancy Isenberg

Strangers In Their Own Land:  Anger and Mourning on the American Right by Arlie Hochschild

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells

Tags: 
Dig Deep
Class
Aaron Brown
Chuck Marohn
Minnesota Brown
Strong Towns
Wednesday Morning Show

Related Content

Digging Deep into Class - The History

By Aug 21, 2017

Once a month we gather together Minnesota Brown's Aaron Brown and Strong Town's Chuck Marohn.  They have lots in common including their choice to work and raise their families in their hometowns on the Iron Range and in Brainerd....but they come from different philosophical backgrounds - Aaron is liberal, Chuck is conservative. 

SIGN UP FOR THE DIG DEEP PODCAST

Dig Deep - the History of Education

By Jul 10, 2017
http://brothersbyfireblog.blogspot.com/2011/06/one-room-school.html

This month our Dig Deep topic is Education.  Many have suggested this topic, as school funding and consolidation has an effect on many in northern MN. 

Dig Deep - Teachers and Tenure

By Jul 14, 2017

Listen to part 3 of our Dig Deep conversation on education with liberal commentator Aaron Brown and conservative Chuck Marohn.  Chuck has an idea for a new system for teachers.  Aaron IS a teacher and has some of his own ideas to offer. 

Send us your thoughts on Dig Deep on Education.  And don't forget to sign up for the  podcast of Dig Deep, via iTunes.

Digging Deep on Education: Funding and Consolidation

By Jul 12, 2017

Aaron Brown and Chuck Marohn continue the conversation on education in this next episode. 

Most school districts in northern Minnesota find themselves in situations that involve their older buildings with failing infrastructure.  But where do the models for the future of schools come from?  How come most school districts have the same answer to their problems - leaving old buildings for larger, consolidated buildings on the edge of towns?  What COULD we do instead? 

Digging Deep into Broadband

By Jun 9, 2017

Aaron Brown has been a strong advocate for rural broadband.  Chuck?  Not quite as much.  Listen to this conversation and let us know what you think! 

Don't forget to sign up for the Dig Deep podcast! 