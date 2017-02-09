Don Ness on Grassroots Political Action

In 2014 The city of Duluth was named the best town in America by Outside magazine. Their mayor, Don Ness, had a lot to do with that. Elected to the Duluth city council when he was 25, he was mayor of Duluth beginning in 2008.

Many were surprised when he didn’t run for reelection. He has now published a book called “Hillsider: Snapshots of a Curious Political Journey” He’ll be speaking at the Grand Rapids Area Library Thursday February 9th at 6pm. Listen to our conversation here - and you'll hear what music he'll be listening to as he drives to Grand Rapids.