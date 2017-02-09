Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Don Ness on Grassroots Political Action

By 2 hours ago

In 2014 The city of Duluth was named the best town in America by Outside magazine.  Their mayor, Don Ness, had a lot to do with that.  Elected to the Duluth city council when he was 25, he was mayor of Duluth beginning in 2008.

Many were surprised when he didn’t run for reelection.  He has now published a book  called “Hillsider:  Snapshots of a Curious Political Journey”  He’ll be speaking at the Grand Rapids Area Library Thursday February 9th at 6pm.   Listen to our conversation here - and you'll hear what music he'll be listening to as he drives to Grand Rapids. 

Grassroots Politics
Don Ness
MN politics
Duluth
MN music
arts & culture

