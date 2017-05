"I've yet to find an indigenous people who, in their language, there's a specific word for art, because it's so intrinsic, and so much a part of who we are as a people. It's there. It's a continuous part." - Karen Goulet

Karen Goulet is the Program Director for the Native American Art Gallery inside the soon to be complete . She stopped by the KBXE studio to talk about the impact and societal role of art and the impact the new gallery will have on the region.