Smoking is on the decline in young people, but e-cigarettes are on the rise.

We talked with Kelly Chandler on the Thursday Morning Show - she's the Itasca County Public Health Division Manager - she is working on a ban in public places of e-cigarettes. Currently under MN law, they are only banned in government buildings. In 2013 the city of Duluth included e-cigarettes in the Clean Indoor Air Act.

