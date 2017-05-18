Governor Dayton and Budget Negotiotiations at the end of the MN Session

We continued our Making Sausage conversation today to try to make sense of what is happening at the MN Legislature at the end of session. Briana Bierschbach covers politics and policy for Minn Post and recently wrote "With an Eye Toward His Legacy, Dayton Digs in on the budget". She gave us a feel for how Governor Dayton is different this budget year than at the beginning of his time as governor. Briana also has an update on the Governor's signing of the Real ID bill - MN is the last state to comply with the federal Real ID law, you can read that here.

Heidi Holtan and John Bauer talk with Minn Post reporter Briana Bierschbach