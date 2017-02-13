The History of Labor Unions on The Iron Range of MN

In this month's Dig Deep we focus on labor unions. Our commentators are Aaron Brown from the Iron Range - he's an educator, author, blogger and host of the Great Northern Radio Show. Aaron provides our liberal perspective on our topics while Chuck Marohn is a conservative commentator from Brainerd who is the founder and CEO of Strong Towns.

Labor unions were an interesting topic to us because the Iron Range really represented the labor movement in the entire nation. Chuck Marohn said"when unions began the idea of the American ideal of rugged independence didn't line up with the structure of capital and labor."

As Aaron Brown said, "About half the people who came here for jobs and a better life who didn't die went back home because the conditions and pay were terrible. Labor unions on the range were a reaction to that raw human experience. "

