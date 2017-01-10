Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

John Latimer's January 10, 2017 Phenology Report

By 59 minutes ago
  • Owl by Diana Wensloff Magner
    Diana Wensloff Magner via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

John Latimer has been noting the subtle changes in the natural world for more than 30 years.  

Every Tuesday John compares what is happening today to what his historical notes document.  In this 2nd full report of the new year, we learn about the Christmas Bird Count wrap up in Isabella, MN as well as behaviors barred owls and white breasted nuthatches and a

   host of other intriguing observations out in these northwoods of northern Minnesota.  

You can get involved in our phenology community by emailing your observations to comments@kaxe.org, leaving a voice mail at 219.999.9876 or joining our Season Watch page on Facebook

Tags: 
Phenology
John Latimer
weather
winter
Nature

