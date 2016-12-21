Related Program: 
John Latimer's Weekly Phenology Report

Each Tuesday our resident phenologist John Latimer looks back on the phenology notes he's kept for more than thirty years and compares them to what is happening currently.  Click the link to hear what John noticed back in 1984 as well as what he's noticed this week.  

Tune in each day during the KAXE Morning Show and in the evening during  All Things Considered to hear John's daily phenology notes.  

Did you notice something interesting in the natural world?  Share it with the world by leaving a message on our talkback line 218-999-9876 or emailing comments@kaxe.org.  You can keep up with what your friends and neighbors are noticing by joining our Season Watch group on Facebook, too! 

Living in the north woods of Minnesota, it's hard to turn to turn a blind eye to the power of the natural world surrounding us.  That said, documenting the subtle changes in the natural world each day is a practice not many take part in.  Our resident phenologist John Latimer has been keeping phenology journals each day for 30+ years.  He's documented the subtle and not so subtle changes in the biological world that he notices day after day.  He shares his historical notes each day in a series we call Daily Phenology Notes.

John Latimer helped with the tracking of loon trl_14.  There's a cool interactive map you can watch where this guy has been in the last few years. 

Don't forget you can follow us on Twitter at #kaxemorning and #phenology. 

And send us what you are seeing!  As the kids from Two Harbors would say "keep observing"! 