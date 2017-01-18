John Latimer's Weekly Phenology Report

Related Programs: 
Phenology
  • Sunset over Smoky Hills Forest, MN
    Sunset over Smoky Hills Forest, MN
    Bruce O'theshire Brummitt via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB page

John Latimer, our resident phenologist, is passionate about nature.   He's been documenting the subtle biological events of nature as they relate to climate for more than 30 years.  Click on the link to hear his full phenology report for this week!   Pussy willows, barred owls eating voles, and scat trails are just a few of the highlights of this full report!   

KAXE-KBXE hosts a dynamic Facebook group page called KAXE-KBXE Season Watch.  It's a great group to join if you are interested in seasonal changes, nature, wild animals and weather of the phenomenal north woods of Minnesota in which we live.  Check it out!  The Season Watch page is where this amazing sunset image was found.  Join the group and see it and so many more images and videos taken by your friends and neighbors!  

Have a comment about something you've seen outside?  Send us an email to comments@kaxe.org or leave a message on our talkback line 218.999.9876.  We would love to hear from you! 

John Latimer
Phenology
weather
seasons
Season Watch

