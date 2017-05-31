Kathy Griffin Apologizes For 'Disturbing' Depiction Of Trump's Head

Comedian Kathy Griffin has apologized and asked for the images of her posing with a model of President Trump's head covered in blood to be taken down by the photographer.

The photo and video were first posted Tuesday morning by TMZ, and by Tuesday evening had been widely condemned. First by the president's son:

Then by President Trump himself:

Chelsea Clinton called the photo "vile and wrong," adding, "It is never funny to joke about killing a president."

In a video posted Tuesday night, Griffin said she was sorry.



"I sincerely apologize ... I'm a comic, I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing; I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it. ... I beg for your forgiveness."



The photo may affect the comic's role with a number of brands.

CNN is reviewing Griffin's role as host of it's annual New Year's Eve coverage, according to a statement from the company. Griffin has hosted alongside Anderson Cooper for the last decade; Cooper said Tuesday that he was "appalled" by the "clearly disgusting" photo.

Bathroom product company Squatty Potty had recently enlisted Griffin for an ad campaign, but released a statement saying it had been suspended:



"We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared today, it was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for. In response, Squatty Potty has suspended its ad campaign featuring Ms. Griffin. We have acted swiftly and decisively to demonstrate our commitment to a culture of decency, civility, and tolerance."



Tyler Shields, who took the photo, is known for his edgy and controversial celebrity photography. By Wednesday morning he had taken down the images.

He and Griffin had joked earlier in the week about the impending reaction to their photo shoot.

The two had about 10 different ideas and props for the shoot, he said in an interview Tuesday, and then settled on the gory image.

"It's not even about [Trump]," Shields told Entertainment Weekly before he pulled the content. "It's just about the whole thing of where we're at right now as a society and he just happens to be the one speaking at that."

