Laura Erickson on Evening Grosbeaks & Christmas Bird Counts around the Region

Last week we had a question about dwindling numbers of evening grosbeaks. A listener wondered if it had to do with bird flu. Harry and John weren't sure of the answer, so we got our friend Laura Erickson to tell us more about evening grosbeaks for A Talk on the Wildside.

Laura Erickson on Evening Grosbeaks decline

Also today on the Tuesday morning show we talked about Christmas bird counts around northern MN. The MN Ornithologist's Union has a map of planned Christmas bird counts with contact information. Here's a few in our region:

December 17th Bemidji - meet at MN Nice Cafe 7am

Crosby - meet at North Country Cafe 7am

Walker - meet at Outdoorsman Cafe 8am

December 18th Grand Rapids - meet at Casey's gas in Cohasset, 8am

Itasca State Park - meet at Visitor's Center 7:30am

Aurora - see map for contact info

December 23rd Ely - see map for contact info

December 28th Virginia - see map for contact info

December 31 Pequot Lakes - meet at A-Pine Restaurant, 7am

Cook - see map for contact info

January 1 Hibbing - see map for contact info

Isabella - see map for contact info

Let us know how they go - especially if it's your first time on a Christmas Bird Count.