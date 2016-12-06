Laura Erickson on Evening Grosbeaks & Christmas Bird Counts around the Region

Last week we had a question about dwindling numbers of evening grosbeaks. A listener wondered if it had to do with bird flu. Harry and John weren't sure of the answer, so we got our friend Laura Erickson to tell us more about evening grosbeaks for A Talk on the Wildside.
Also today on the Tuesday morning show we talked about Christmas bird counts around northern MN. The MN Ornithologist's Union has a map of planned Christmas bird counts with contact information. Here's a few in our region:
December 17th Bemidji - meet at MN Nice Cafe 7am
Crosby - meet at North Country Cafe 7am
Walker - meet at Outdoorsman Cafe 8am
December 18th Grand Rapids - meet at Casey's gas in Cohasset, 8am
Itasca State Park - meet at Visitor's Center 7:30am
Aurora - see map for contact info
December 23rd Ely - see map for contact info
December 28th Virginia - see map for contact info
December 31 Pequot Lakes - meet at A-Pine Restaurant, 7am
Cook - see map for contact info
January 1 Hibbing - see map for contact info
Isabella - see map for contact info
Let us know how they go - especially if it's your first time on a Christmas Bird Count.