For the next in our CenterStage Concert series, we welcome hometown gypsy jazz hero, Sam Miltich, who will be joined by Charmin Michelle (vocals), Matthew Miltich (bass), Evan Price (violin) & Jay Epstein (drums). It continues the series on the third Thursday of the month, February 16th at 7:30pm in the 200-seat Mary Ives Studio at The Reif Center.

Tickets are available here.