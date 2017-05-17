Related Program: 
Locally Laid Eggs - Sustainable Chicken Farming

By 2 hours ago

Agriculture is not an easy line of business .  Lucie Amundson blames her husband Jason for their leap into poultry.  How did a freelance writer and a grant writer start Locally Laid?  It was what Lucie calls a "farmgument". 

This week's Local Food segment on the Wednesday morning show is a delightful conversation about how a crazy idea can become real and sustainable.  Lucie Amundson will be speaking at the Grand Rapids Area Library next Thursday May 25th at 6pm. 

“As a ‘remedial adult’ with chickens, I heartily commend you to the words, wisdom and knowledge of Lucie B. Amundsen, an author whose voice is as earthy as a chicken run, as goofy and bright as a pasture-raised egg yolk at sunrise, and as down-to-earth as barn boots in mud. People ask me about chickens, I say, ‘Read Lucie.’”
–Michael Perry, author of Coop: A Year of Poultry, Pigs, and Parenting

