Locally Laid Eggs - Sustainable Chicken Farming

Agriculture is not an easy line of business . Lucie Amundson blames her husband Jason for their leap into poultry. How did a freelance writer and a grant writer start Locally Laid? It was what Lucie calls a "farmgument".

This week's Local Food segment on the Wednesday morning show is a delightful conversation about how a crazy idea can become real and sustainable. Lucie Amundson will be speaking at the Grand Rapids Area Library next Thursday May 25th at 6pm.

“As a ‘remedial adult’ with chickens, I heartily commend you to the words, wisdom and knowledge of Lucie B. Amundsen, an author whose voice is as earthy as a chicken run, as goofy and bright as a pasture-raised egg yolk at sunrise, and as down-to-earth as barn boots in mud. People ask me about chickens, I say, ‘Read Lucie.’”

–Michael Perry, author of Coop: A Year of Poultry, Pigs, and Parenting