On the Border News Roundup, Marshall Helmberger, Editor of the Timberjay, shared a story about Lamppa Manufacturing of Tower, MN - maker of an eco-friendly and efficient woodstove. Marshall told us about his trip to view the total solar eclipse with family in Nebraska.

Border News Roundup_ 08/25/17

Have a story or photos you would like to share about the eclipse? Pass them along to comments@kaxe.org.