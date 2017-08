Marshall Helmberger's weekly talk with Heidi Holtan on the news in NE MN

This week on the Border News Roundup Timberjay editor Marshall Helmberger told us about ambitious and innovative Orr Recreation and Resource Center. They are using an old school building to explore sustainability, alternative energies and local food including aquaponics. The Homesteading and Sustainability Expo is August 19th & 20th.

Marshall also gave us an update on the tragic fire near Tower, the Mesabi Trail Ride and the DNR announcements about deer hunting permits this year.