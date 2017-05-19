Mary Pat Gleason Breaks the Stigma about Mental Health

The Grand Rapids Chapter of NAMI - the National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing TV and Movie actress Mary Pat Gleason to Grand Rapids (Thursday May 25 at the Reif Center) for her one-woman show about living with bi-polar disorder called "Stopping Traffic".

The New York Times wrote:

It's not nice to laugh at mental illness, but Mary Pat Gleason's impersonation of Glasson, a deep-voiced healing being into which she transformed during her stay at U.C.L.A. Neuropsychiatric Hospital, is priceless. If an actress is going to share the story of her insanity, Ms. Gleason in her hearty one-woman show, "Stopping Traffic," has found the way to do it.