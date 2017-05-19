Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Mary Pat Gleason Breaks the Stigma about Mental Health

By 5 minutes ago
  • imdb.com

The Grand Rapids Chapter of NAMI - the National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing TV and Movie actress Mary Pat Gleason to Grand Rapids (Thursday May 25 at the Reif Center) for her one-woman show about living with bi-polar disorder called "Stopping Traffic"

The New York Times wrote:

It's not nice to laugh at mental illness, but Mary Pat Gleason's impersonation of Glasson, a deep-voiced healing being into which she transformed during her stay at U.C.L.A. Neuropsychiatric Hospital, is priceless. If an actress is going to share the story of her insanity, Ms. Gleason in her hearty one-woman show, "Stopping Traffic," has found the way to do it.

Mental Health Awareness Month

By May 8, 2017
http://www.playbill.com

Patty Holycross joined us in the studios today to talk about Mental Health awareness.  She's part of the Grand Rapids chapter of NAMI - the National Alliance on Mental Illness.  Along with the recent Stomp on Stigma walk/run that was a huge success, there are other events in the community including the May 25th one-woman show by actress Mary Pat Gleason called "Stopping Traffic".   Tune in Friday May 19th at 8:40am for a conversation with Mary Pat Gleason

Fairy Tales & Mental Health: Fidgety Fairy Tales

By Jan 12, 2017

Mental illness affects each and every one of us.  1 in 4 adults experiences a mental illness each year.  1 in 10 children.  We all know someone dealing with some level of mental illness.  

Marriage and Schizophrenia

By Feb 21, 2017
http://www.marriageandschizophrenia.com/

Andrew and Stephanie Downing talked with us about their new book.  They will be talking Tuesday February 21st at the education meeting of the local NAMI chapter.  The event is open to the public and at the Grand Rapids Area library.

12th Annual Spiritual Run

By May 11, 2017
Gary Charwood

  Gary Charwood is the Cultural Coordinator for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.  12 years ago, The Spiritual Run was created in honor of the school shooting tragedy that occurred on the Red Lake Reservation in 2005.  Since then, the Leech Lake Band has continued this Spiritual Run for wellness every year.  Throughout the two day run, runners take time to honor and recognize communities and individuals along their 140 mile route.