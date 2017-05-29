Maxwell Kelsey: Great Lakes Style Lacrosse Sticks

Maxwell Kelsey: Great Lakes Lacrosse Sticks

The lacrosse seed was planted in Maxwell Kelsey's mind when he was just six years old. Life continued to nourish that seed throughout his formative years, inspiring curiosity. That seed of interest,over time, grew into a full-blown passion, cultivating a love and honor of the game. He played as a youth and coached as an adult. He now makes lacrosse sticks - the great lakes style lacrosse sticks - out of wood and animal hide, in the vein of the old method. In this Area Voices segment, we talk about how it all started, how he makes them and what it means to him.

You can connect with Maxwell and find more images of his work on his Instagram page.