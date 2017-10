Meadow talks with John, Michael and Heidi on the Monday Morning Show

Meadow Kouffeld is the MN & Western Upper Peninsula Regional Biologist for the Ruffed Grouse Society and the American Woodcock Society. She stopped by today to talk about the national grouse hunt in Grand Rapids and state drumming survey inconsistencies.

She also had a practical, pointed reminder to deer hunters for this weekend's opening hunting weekend. WEAR A HARNESS!