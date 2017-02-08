Meet New MN House of Representatives Member Jamie Becker-Finn

Jamie Becker-Finn was elected to the Minnesota Legislature for the first time last November, as Representative of the people of House District 42B. Jamie, who is a member of the Democratic Farmer Labor party, grew up in the Cass Lake area and graduated from Cass Lake High School. She is married, has two young children, and works as an attorney.

In this interview she tells us about her district in the Twin Cities area, why she decided to run, and what it's like to be one of the youngest members of Minnesota's House of Representatives. Among the bills she is closely following is one that assist police who are working in public safety, and HF322 which charges protesters for the costs of demonstrations.

She also addresses leadership and offers some advice for others who might be considering a run for public office.