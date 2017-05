Patty Holycross joined us in the studios today to talk about Mental Health awareness. She's part of the Grand Rapids chapter of NAMI - the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Along with the recent Stomp on Stigma walk/run that was a huge success, there are other events in the community including the May 28th one-woman show by actress Mary Pat Gleason called "Stopping Traffic". Tune in Friday May 19th at 8:40am for a conversation with Mary Pat Gleason.

Listen to our conversation about changes in mental health awareness over the last 20 years and what needs to happen in the future. Heidi and Michael talk with Patty Holycross.