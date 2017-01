Dan Anderson

Dan Anderson runs the Hockey House in Brainerd, MN and thinks about hockey more than most people. We are grateful he took the time chat on Friday's Morning Show. Dan shared his knowledge of the current Minnesota high school hockey climate, the reasoning behind participation trophies at youth tournaments and what's going on with Minnesota Wild Hockey. Hockey - It's a lifestyle. You can keep up with Dan on Twitter! He's @Hockeyhousebrd.